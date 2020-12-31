April 19, 1937 - December 28, 2020
Footville, WI - Kenneth R. Viken, age 83, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Beloit, WI. He was born in Stoughton, WI, the son of the late Aaron J. Viken and Lila Knudson Viken.
Kenneth married Barbara Van Wart May 18, 1957 in Cooksville, WI. The marriage produced four children: Jeff (Sally) Viken of Yorktown, VA, Richard (Suzanne) Viken of Evansville, WI, Susie (Bill Schnack) Viken of South Beloit, IL, and Kevin (Becky Ottesen) Viken of Evansville, WI.
He loved all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren: Kenny (Tricia), Nick (Heather), Kevin, Erik, Kelly, Samantha, and Mitch and four great grandchildren: Addison, Kenny, Temperance, and Noah.
Kenneth grew up on a farm in rural Evansville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, traveling, and working on cars. He went to UW Madison for 1 year and left to come home and marry the love of his life. He worked at the General Motors Chevrolet Assembly Plant in the Fisher Body Division for 34 years. After retiring he loved driving limousines for Bruce Keehn.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Viken, and his great grandson Wyatt Viken.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Autumn Lake Healthcare for the love and care they gave Ken.
Private Services will be held due to Covid.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Stoughton, WI.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.