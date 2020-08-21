July 17, 1927 - August 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Kenneth R. Terry, age 93, of Janesville died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Cedar Crest Health Center. A life-long Janesville area resident, he was born in Beloit, WI on July 17, 1927 to R. Lester Faye and Emma (Wistrom/Sorenson) Terry. He married Jo Ann Stearns on September 11, 1948, who preceded him in death on May 30, 1972. He married Grace (Kane) Churchill on April 27, 1974 and she preceded him in death on January 12, 2020. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and served on board the USS Webster. He retired in 1992 as Plant Manager of Erikson Non-Woven Textiles after 40 years of service. Ken was a long-time member of the Thursday Night Men's Golf League; an avid fisherman who enjoyed several trips to Canada, and loved fishing on Wildcat Lake in Boulder Junction, WI, where he and Grace spent most of their summers for many years. He and Grace thoroughly enjoyed their Saturday gatherings for lunch with the boys and their families at Stokes Pub.
Survivors include sons: Jeff (Barb) Terry, Tim (Cathy) Terry, Dan (Lori) Terry, Rob (Lori) Terry, Curt (Barb) Terry, Scott (Judy) Churchill, Tom (Patti) Churchill and Randy (Terri) Churchill; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jack (Jutta) Terry; his sister, Virginia (Terry) Deyer; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both of his wives; his parents; daughter, Pam; sisters: Margaret Terry, Jane (Terry) Shumway, and Mary (Terry) Grandle; brother, Martin Terry; son, Harry Churchill and his wife, Linda; and grandson, Pat Terry.
Although his infectious laugh, friendly nature and high spirit are now silenced, those characteristics will be remembered by those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be at Noon, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Tom DeWitt will officiate. Burial with military graveside rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26th from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cedar Crest Employee Fund. For those attending, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing practices be used.
A special thank you to the staff of Milton Senior Living and Cedar Crest (especially Heather, who was instrumental in keeping communication flowing from the boys to Dad during this difficult time).