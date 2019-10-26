November 10, 1927 - October 23, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kenneth R. Olson, age 91, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Kenneth was born in Janesville on November 10, 1927, the son of Sam and Christine (Wilson) Olson. Mr. Olson was a 1946 graduate of Janesville High School, and went on to honorably serve our country in the United States Army in the Signal Corp. during World War II. Kenneth worked for General Motors Corporation for many years in the body shop, and worked in his free time as a roofer for both Adams Roofing and Durfee Roofers in the Southern Wisconsin area. Kenneth was very active with the Janesville VFW post 1621 and enjoyed his trip to Washington D.C. with the VetsRoll organization. He was a hardworking man, who enjoyed traveling, and serving his country.

Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Millie Swan and Kimberly Olson; grandsons: Jeremy, Jason, and Brandon Swan; great-grandchildren: Austin, Dominik, Mason, MacKenzie, Dixie, Drake and Aleighea; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Olson; and siblings: Roy Olson, Marion Merrell and Grace Sheridan.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the CHAPEL at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors will immediately follow the service in the Chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.