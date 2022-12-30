July 26, 1952 - December 26, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Kenneth R. Crandall, age 70, of Edgerton, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born in Edgerton on July 26, 1952, the son of the late Russell and Delores (Smith) Crandall and was a 1971 graduate of Edgerton High School. Kenny married Cheryl A. Jones on July 31, 1971, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served the Edgerton Fire Protection District for 34 years working as both a firefighter and EMT. He eventually retired from Amtec in Janesville. Kenny loved hunting and fishing, his gaming pools, and took pride in all of his endeavors, especially his yard. He will be lovingly remembered for his daily trips to get out and visit with all of his friends.

