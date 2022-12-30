Edgerton, WI - Kenneth R. Crandall, age 70, of Edgerton, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born in Edgerton on July 26, 1952, the son of the late Russell and Delores (Smith) Crandall and was a 1971 graduate of Edgerton High School. Kenny married Cheryl A. Jones on July 31, 1971, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served the Edgerton Fire Protection District for 34 years working as both a firefighter and EMT. He eventually retired from Amtec in Janesville. Kenny loved hunting and fishing, his gaming pools, and took pride in all of his endeavors, especially his yard. He will be lovingly remembered for his daily trips to get out and visit with all of his friends.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; 2 daughters, Lori (Tim Burns) Huber of Edgerton and Pam (Rich) Kamholz of Hayward; 3 grandchildren: Katie Rinehart, Kyle (Teri) Little, and Jameson Huber; 7 great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Natalie, Courtney, Payton, Weston, Oaklee, and Beckett; special family friend who was more like a son, Barry Peterson; 3 siblings: Donald (Judy) Crandall, Dorothy (Charles) Bowen, and Bob Crandall; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, David and Richard Crandall; his mother and father-in-law, Mary Etta and Fred Jones; and sister-in-law, Francine Mikkelson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of mass at the church. Memorials in Kenny's name can be made to Agrace HospiceCare. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Crandall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
