March 12, 1946 - April 30, 2019

Mountain Home, AR -- Kenneth Mochel, age 73, of Mountain Home, AR, passed away April 30, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born on March 12, 1946 in Hinsdale, IL, to Floyd H. and Rose S. (Steger) Mochel. Kenneth retired from being an art teacher and moved to Mountain Home in 2012. He has been an active member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, and also the chef of the morning men's group since he moved in 2012. He always loved traveling. He had been to every country in Europe, and to Canada. He always wanted to go to China, but he was never able to make it. He loved to cook, and he always enjoyed a glass of good wine.

He is survived by his nieces: Alyse (Gary) Schoeberle of Milton, WI, Mary Robbins-Burke of Janesville, WI; nephew, Christian (Paul) Robbins; great nieces and nephews: Amanda Schoeberle, Sydney Schoeberle, Riley Burke, Justin Burke, Alexandra Burke, Andrew Robbins, Ryan Robbins; and a host of cousins in the Chicago area. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Lee Mochel who passed away in infancy; sister, Madeline "Cookie" Robbins; and brother-in-law, Harry C. Robbins.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Mountain Home, with Pastor Lynne O'Shea officiating. Interment will be at Milton Lawns Cemetery in Janesville, WI, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Mountain Home, AR. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.

Kenneth's family would like to thank everyone at Holy Cross, for their love and support during his time here in Mountain Home.