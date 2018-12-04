September 28, 1949 - November 28, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Kenneth Millard, 69, of Janesville, WI, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at University of Wisconsin Hospital. Ken graduated from Orfordville High School, and joined the Air Force directly after high school. He was honorably discharged, and began working at General Motors Ken retired from General Motors in 2001. Since his retirement, Ken has enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, camping, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Millard; his two sons, Heath Millard of Hilo, Hawaii, and Josh Millard (Natalie) of Craigville, IN; two grandsons, Braxten and Lucas; and his siblings: Randy (Chis), Cheryl (Tim), Cindy (Mark), Charlene, and Robin (Jerry).
