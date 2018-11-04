May 11, 1928 - November 1, 2018
Walworth, WI -- Kenneth M. Schaid was born May 11, 1928 in Walworth, WI, to William and Elsie L. (Pflaum) Schaid. He passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at his home in Walworth. Gardening and helping others were his passions. Most, in town, knew about his garden, the fruits and vegetables he provided for all who asked, and the "glads" he provided the Lutheran church during the growing season. His giving attitude was always on display as he donated his time and the results of his efforts for the pleasure of so many. He was the type of man his children were proud to call Dad, and the townspeople were proud to call friend. In his last two years, the people who provided care for him often referred to him as "cute" and a sweet man. He was well loved by all who met him. When Jesus taught us to love our neighbors as we love ourselves, Kenneth not only embraced this, but then went and lived his life accordingly.
Kenneth is survived by his children: Cheryl (Randy) Hazen, Thomas (Ruth) Schaid, and William (Julie) Schaid; grandchildren: Jeannie Hazen, Curtis (Jenna) Schaid, Jodi Schaid, Josh Hazen, Laura (Andrew) Fehskens, and Michael Schaid; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Evelyn (Frank) Anderson; and sister-in-law, Eunice Schaid; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Nancy (Peters); a daughter in infancy; granddaughter, Jennifer Schaid; and brother, Bob Schaid
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 5, 2018, at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Big Foot Food Pantry, 111 Fremont St., Walworth, WI 53184. For more information, contact Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
