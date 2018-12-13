September 26, 1955 - December 9, 2018
Edgerton, WI -- Kenneth Lloyd Westby age 63 passed away on December 9, 2018, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, Wisconsin. Kenneth was born to Evelyn Butterfield and Harold Westby on September 26, 1955, at Edgerton Hospital. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1973. He worked as a design engineer for Tetra Pak in Windsor Wisconsin. Ken married Debee (Thomas) Westby on February 5, 2005, at the Full Liberty Gospel Church in Kirksville, MO. Kenneth enjoyed being a member of the Edgerton Conservation Club, Alderman on the Edgerton City Council, and Supervisor on the Albion Township Council. Ken also enjoyed golf. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan (although not this year) and enjoyed Nascar, hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening and his big green tractor. He often spoke of steaming tobacco beds with his dad. Ken loved music but had a real fondness for the blues.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Debee; his mother, Evelyn; his brother, Dennis (Mary); sister, Rita Larson Westby; sons, Nathan (Kristin), Anthony (Melissa); stepdaughters: Nalynn (Eric), Nieda (James) & Melody (Denny); and 11 grandchildren. Ken will be especially missed by his Corgi, Dobby.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold; brother, Doug; and grandson, Cooper Westby.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton with Pastor Jerry Pribbenow officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, December 14, 2018 and at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 until time of services at the funeral home. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
