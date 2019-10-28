June 13, 1945 - October 10, 2019

Mesa, AZ -- Kenneth Lee Wollslair, 74, of Mesa, AZ, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after complications related to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. He was born June 13, 1945 in Beloit, WI, the son of Frank C. and Lillian E. (Schultz) Wollslair. Ken was a 1963 graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, WI. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the U.S. Army. Ken married Kathy A. Fuller on September 15, 1984 in Beloit. Ken was employed by Regal Beloit, Durst Division for 41 years, retiring in 2004. His love of the desert is the reason he and Kathy moved to Arizona. Ken spent many hours hiking in the desert. He was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church, Mesa, AZ. Ken was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Wollslair of Mesa, AZ; children: Sherry Moran of Janesville, WI, Mike (Leonardo Ramos) Wollslair of Oakland, CA, and Jessica (Matt Cottrell) Drager of Avondale, AZ; grandchildren: Brooke Moran, Brianna Moran, Sara Loyd and London Cottrell; brothers: Donald (Dolores) Wollslair, Charles "Chuck" Wollslair both of Shopiere, WI, and Gerald "Jerry" (Lynn) Wollslair of Beloit, WI; sisters: Donna (Ronnie) Krebs of Beloit, WI, Jane (Gib) Frye of Elkhorn, WI, and Sandra Brandl of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, David Fuller; sister-in-law, Kitty Fuller; and his feline buddy, Willow. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert Wollslair; brother-in-law, John Brandl; and sister-in-law, Sandra Wollslair.

A memorial service for Ken will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1850 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Randall Senn officiating. Inurnment will be in Shopiere Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. A memorial in Ken's name will be established at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com