June 20, 1924 - February 21, 2020

Formerly Lake Geneva, WI -- Kenneth L. Jacobson, who lived in the Lake Geneva area for the first 90 of his 95 years, died on Friday, February 21 at Elizabeth Residence Assisted Living in Franklin, WI. He was born on June 20, 1924, on his family's farm on White Pigeon Road south of Lake Geneva. He married Helen Reich on May 10, 1958, and they lived on their farm on Cranberry Road until 2015, when they moved to Brookfield, WI, to be closer to their children. After Helen's death in 2016, Ken moved to the Elizabeth Residence. He was the son of the late Louis and Viola (Schroeder) Jacobson. He attended White Pigeon School, and worked on his family's farm, then at American Motors. He retired from the Burlington Consumers Co-op in 1989. He served as a volunteer firefighter for Bloomfield Township and later Lyons Township.

Kenneth was a beloved and loving husband, father, grandfather, and father-in-law. Ken learned the importance of hard work from an early age. In his later years, he and Helen enjoyed traveling with friends to Alaska, Canada, and New England. He will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his mischievous sense of humor and the joy he took in making other people smile. He is survived by his three daughters: Marybeth (Ted Strupp) of Wauwatosa, Julie of Green Bay, and Patti of Waukesha; his grandchildren, Elise and Stephen both of Milwaukee; one sister, Lorraine Sieker; one sister-in-law, Alice Jacobson; and nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. Besides his wife and parents, Ken was preceded in death by one sister; three brothers; and many relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday February 29 at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis deSales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva; Father Mark Danczyk will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Kilian's Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, in church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials are suggested to Saint Francis deSales Parish or Lake Geneva Knights of Columbus Council 1647. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jacobson family. To sign the on-line guest registry go to www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Erika Sellers, and the kind and caring staffs of the Elizabeth Residence and Vitas Hospice, especially Chrissy and Alyssa.