Elkhorn, WI - Kenneth L. Ellsworth, age 98 of S. Getzen Street Elkhorn, WI, joined his wife, Mary, to eternal life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family, at Mission Creek Retirement Community. He was born on August 10, 1924, in Elkhorn, the son of Lynn and Lorna (Taylor) Ellsworth. He married the love of his life, Mary Hamarik, on January 25, 1947, in Linden, NJ - just 21 days after he returned from his military service. He was a devoted father of 3, proud grandfather of 4, and doting great-grandfather of 5.
Ken was a proud 1943-Elkhorn High School graduate. He served in WWII as a Merchant Marine from 1943 to 1947. He was an electrician by trade and, along with his father, started Ellsworth Electric in 1947 where he tended to the safety and electrical needs of countless homes and businesses of Elkhorn & Walworth County over his 40-year career, retiring in 1987.
He was a member of the Elkhorn First United Methodist Church, Walworth County Campers, Senior Golf League, volunteered as a leader with the Boy Scouts, and loved to dance & play "500" cards. His unforgettable attitude, kindness, and love of fun will remain with all those who knew him. Residents of Elkhorn, who knew his generosity and public-minded way of living, have Ken to look to as a model citizen, and a great man of character.
Surviving are his son, William (Doreen) Ellsworth of North Prairie; daughter-in-law, Sandra Ellsworth; grandson, Brandon Ellsworth; granddaughters, Heather (Scott) Kindberg, Samantha Ellsworth, and Taylor Ellsworth; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin Kindberg, Seth Kindberg, Gabriel Kindberg, Grace Kindberg, & Harper Ellsworth, several nieces & a nephew. Also survived by lifelong friends, Donald and Helen Ellsworth, and Mary Ellen Last.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; sons, Richard and John; sisters, Bernice (Clarence) Vogt and Catherine Harrington; and nephew, Donald Harrington; also by friend, Dorothy Krueger.
Visitation will be 9:30 AM until time of the funeral service at 10:30 AM Monday August 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church 111 N. Broad Street Elkhorn, WI. Private burial with military honors will be at Hazel Ridge Cemetery Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Ken's name to the church. guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements by Haase-Lockwood &Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory.
