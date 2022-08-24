Kenneth L. Ellsworth

August 10, 1924 - August 10, 2022

Elkhorn, WI - Kenneth L. Ellsworth, age 98 of S. Getzen Street Elkhorn, WI, joined his wife, Mary, to eternal life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family, at Mission Creek Retirement Community. He was born on August 10, 1924, in Elkhorn, the son of Lynn and Lorna (Taylor) Ellsworth. He married the love of his life, Mary Hamarik, on January 25, 1947, in Linden, NJ - just 21 days after he returned from his military service. He was a devoted father of 3, proud grandfather of 4, and doting great-grandfather of 5.

