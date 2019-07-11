Kenneth "Kenny" Jenson

June 1, 1942 - July 8, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Kenneth "Kenny" W. Jenson, age 77, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Huntington Place in Janesville, WI. He was born on June 1, 1942 to Louis and Esther (Staff) Jenson in Berlin, WI, and was the youngest of two sons. Kenny spent most of his childhood in Green Lake, WI, until his family moved to Edgerton, WI, where he graduated from high school. After graduation, Kenny enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and proudly served his country from 1961 to 1965. After his honorable discharge, he began his lifelong career as a letter carrier with the Edgerton Post Office. Until the time of his death, he could still recite the addresses of any resident on his route. After 35 years of federal service, Kenny retired and followed his dream of retiring to his cabin in the Northwoods. He later moved back to the Edgerton area to be closer to family. Kenny was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed hearing fishing stories of the younger generation as they carried on the fishing tradition. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing, and participated on a local level pit crew in his earlier years. He always had a dry joke to tell, and prided himself in being a bullheaded Norwegian.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Karen Jenson; and denephews, Todd Jenson and Steven (Pam) Jenson; and deniece, Joanne (Joe) Olin. He was a proud great uncle of Ben (Chelsea) Olin, Jenna Olin, Trenton Jenson, and Chayton Jenson, all of Janesville, WI. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Esther Jenson; and brother Ronald Jenson.

A private family service will be held.