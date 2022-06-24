Kenneth "Kenny" Harris

Janesville, WI - Kenneth E. "Kenny" Harris I, 64, passed away at the home of his sister, Libbie, his forever companion, on June 10, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with COPD. He received his "Prayers go up and blessings come down" reward as he went to be with his Lord and Savior.
Kenny was born May 7, 1958 in Janesville, WI to Richard E. and Eleanor (Smith) Harris.
He attended Parker Sr. High School, and later moved to Florida where he was a custom home framer and roofer. His favorite moments were when the sun set over the ocean. Kenny loved planting flowers, working in the garden, canning, painting on wood and making brownies. He will be remembered by his beautiful blue eyes; dark hair; his infectious sense of humor - he loved telling stories of the many adventures he had in life - and his love of giving little trinkets to friends and family. Kenny had a very special bond with his many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Gloria Dutcher. Kenny's humble and servant type personality created a warm environment, and everybody loved him.
Kenny is survived by his son, Ken; and Ken's three children: Xavier, Tara and Tajia; siblings: Kathleene Pinnow, Lillian (Richard) Stelter, Libbie (Jim) Comstock, Mike (Karen) Harris; his stepmother, Mary Ann Harris; step-siblings: Thomas (Cindy) Behling, Linda Harris, Becky (Johnny) Brown; many nieces and nephews; and extended family in Florida. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Donna Smart; and brothers: Richard, David and Calvin.
Family would like to thank Facebook friends, classmates, and relatives who sent constant prayers up for our beloved brother.
A Celebration of Life Open House is planned for Sunday, July 24th, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the J C Builders shop at 633 S. Franklin Street, Janesville
Kenny, you will always hold a very special place in our hearts, and you will be missed dearly.
