Kenneth "Ken" M. Thomason

Edgerton, WI - Kenneth M. Thomason, age 91, of Edgerton, passed away on August 27, 2022. He was born in Lisbon, ND on March 13, 1931, and was raised by Elida and Thorval Thomason, his loving grandparents. He married Alice PicKell on August 28, 1952, in Aberdeen, SD. Theirs was a long and happy marriage of 62 years before Alice passed away in 2014. He was subsequently blessed once again when he met Lois Seaver who became his second wife.
In addition to his wife, Lois, Kenneth is survived by 5 children: son, Jon Thomason of Janesville; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Lucille Thomason of Arlee, MT; daughter and son-in-law, Holly and David Trechter of River Falls, WI; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Michael Hoff of Rocky Face, GA; and daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Michael Donovan of Zumbro Falls, MN. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Sarah, Leah, Joe, and Bannen; and three great-grandchildren: Max, Joyce, and Maddie. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, John and Steve PicKell, as well as five step-daughters from his second marriage: Debra, Jill, Mary, Kathy, and Melissa.
Kenneth had many jobs throughout his life. He served in the North Dakota National Guard for nine years. He was an educator in North Dakota, Montana, Georgia, and Wisconsin, teaching students of all ages—from elementary school to the college level. Later in his life, he ran his own antique shop for several years with his first wife, Alice. He was also a good carpenter. In his spare time, he liked to build sleighs, carriages, and buggies.
His love of sports got him involved in coaching. A star player on Lisbon's 1949 state-championship winning basketball team, he drew upon that experience to help him become a successful coach at both the high school and college level in North Dakota.
He stayed active in sports even in his later years. He was a faithful Badger basketball and football fan. He never missed watching a game involving his beloved Minnesota Vikings. He also loved to golf, even up to a few days before his death. He treasured his weekly golf outings with his son and friends as they provided many great memories.
Kenneth had a remarkable sense of humor. He was extremely mischievous, and he enjoyed pulling pranks and joking with those he loved. He especially liked to tease and entertain his grandchildren, for they were the light of his life. His playful grin will certainly be missed by all.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral, but the family asks that those who knew him smile when they think of him.