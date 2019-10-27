Kenneth "Ken" Leindecker

January 16, 1928 - October 20, 2019

Park Falls, WI -- Kenneth (Ken) Eugene Leindecker, age 91, of Park Falls, WI, died on October 20, 2019 in Tomahawk, WI. He was born on January 16, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI, to Mabel (Klatke) and Eugene H. Leindecker. Ken served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1949 as a radarman on the USS Dyess DDR 880. He was a career salesman for several farm equipment companies. He enjoyed traveling, and after discovering Puerto Escondido, Mexico, started his own retail country western clothing store "Ken's Corral" in Janesville, WI. Ken was a talented musician, mastering classical piano and Bluegrass music on his Mandolin.

Ken is survived by his children: Carla J. Hanson, William Donald Leindecker and Kendra Sue Leindecker Mirasol; grandchildren, Nicholas Martin and Alexandra Grace Mirasol. He was predeceased by his daughter, Patti Jean (Leindecker) Johnson.

Ken felt strong ties to Fox Point, WI, where he spent much of his youth. A private interment will be at the Fox Point School and Burying Ground (Old Dutch Cemetery). Notes of condolences can be sent to the attention of the Village of Fox Point President, Douglas Frazer, 7200 N Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point, WI 53217.