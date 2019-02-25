December 10, 1960 - February 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kenneth Joseph Church, of Janesville, passed away on February 21, 2019, at home. He was born December 10, 1960, to Dolly (Mitchell) and Robert Church in Janesville, WI. Ken had a great passion for music. He was awarded a full scholarship to the Juilliard School of Music to study opera. Ken performed in various roles on stages throughout the United States and Europe. One of his most memorable experiences was the year he performed in The Phantom of the Opera in Basel, Switzerland. He made the difficult choice to forgo his career of performing on the world-wide stage to be home with his family that meant the world to him. Ken earned a musical education degree from UW-Whitewater in 2003, and taught briefly in Williams Bay, until complications from diabetes made it difficult to continue. Ken shared his musical gifts with others by conducting a number of church choirs, performing locally, and working with a number of students.

Ken leaves behind two daughters whom he loved very much, Katherine and Genevieve Church, both of Janesville; brothers, Dale (Dolores "Tootsie") of Gordonville, TX, and Steve (Chris) of Wilburton, OK; and a sister, Judy (Robert Maresch) of Zephyrhills, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with Msgr. Gerard Healy and the Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. A visitation will take place at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Per the wishes of their father, in lieu of flowers, an educational memorial fund will be established in the girls' names. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444 www.whitcomb-lynch.com