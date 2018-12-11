July 9, 1945 - December 8, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Kenneth J. Wolnick, age 73, died after a long and hard fight with medical issues on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Milwaukee on July 9, 1945, the son of Raymond and Bernice Miller. He attended Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Kenn married Chrys Pallen on April 24, 1965. He owned and operated Quality Quick Print in Janesville for 35 years, Holiday Floral for 6 years, and Advantage Advertising for 7 years, in addition to having worked at Parker Pen Scientific Division, Woodmans Grocery Advertising Division, and Janesville Gazette Advertising Department. He was a member of the ELKS Club, Janesville Rotary Club, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, and the Watertown Pigeon Club.
Kenn is survived by his loving wife, Chrys; son, Brian Kent (Cheryl) Wolnick; sister; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his two sons, David "Midnight" Wolnick, and Kerry James Wolnick; parents; and a brother.
A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
When someone you love becomes a Memory, the Memory becomes a Treasure.
