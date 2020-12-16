November 11, 1936 - December 9, 2020
Janesville, WI - Kenneth J. Masterson, 84, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A son of the late Arthur and Mary (Staver) Masterson who was born on November 11, 1936 in Milton, WI. On December 7, 1963, Ken married the former Eydie Davis in Janesville and was so delighted to celebrate their 57th anniversary together earlier in the week.
Ken worked with J. P. Cullen until his retirement in 1995. An avid Chicago Cubs fan can be thought as an understatement for him. He even was able to be a bat boy for the Janesville Cubs in 1947. Ken was also a fan of the Green Bay Packers.
At home, he loved to work on his yard and displaying that work for all to see. You could find him also sitting on the porch watching the day go by and people watch. He also enjoyed volunteering for the breakfast club at Madison School.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Eydie; children: James Masterson, Kelly (Tim) Richards, and Lori (Mark) Ryan; his seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Cassidy, and Garrett Masterson, Micayla and Kendyl Richards, and Josh and Ashley Ryan; sisters: Shirley Gensler and Linda (Art) Boehning; and brother Richard (Mary) Masterson. He was predeceased by his parents; son Daniel; brother Donald Masterson and sister Sue Schmitt.
Visitation for Ken will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to Agrace Hospice.
With all of Ken's health issues, we would like to truly thank the nursing staff at SSM Health Dean Medical and Agrace Hospice for all they did not only for Ken but our family as well.