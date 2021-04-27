November 17, 1934 - April 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kenneth G. Venable, Jr., age 86, of Janesville, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. Ken was born in Janesville on November 17, 1934; the son of Kenneth G. and Lorna (Anderson) Venable, Sr. He married Beverly J. (Fleck) Venable at St. John's Lutheran Church in Janesville on November 28,1953; and they were blessed with 59 years of marriage before Beverly's passing on May 1, 2013. Ken worked for the General Motors Corporation in Assembly, retiring in 1999. In his free time, Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, casino trips, and bingo. He loved to tell his family stories about growing up in Janesville, and above all else, Ken adored his family.
Ken is survived by his children: Debbie (Paul) McCumber, Cindy Humphrey, Kenneth G. "Jerry" Venable III, Shelly Thomas, Joleen Venable, and Paul (Janelle) Venable; 14 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren; siblings: Cesa Wickham and Bob "Bobby" (Sharon) Venable; and many extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laure; siblings: Patsy Mullen and Bud Venable; brother in-law, Keith Wickham; and son in-law, Bruce Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorial donations can be made to either: Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care of Janesville, or to the American Cancer Society. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Venable Family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff members of St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, Agrace Hospice, and Our House Memory Care for the exceptional care and kindness they provided to Ken.