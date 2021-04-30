Kenneth G. Olsen

April 4, 1942 - April 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kenneth George Olsen, age 79, passed away on April 21, 2021, surrounded by his family at SSM St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. He was born to the parents, George J. Olsen and Grace I. (Ream) Olsen on April 4, 1942, at the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1962 to 1966. In 1969, he married the love of his life, Sharon Ann Arnold, and they shared 45 happy years together before her passing in 2014. Ken, Sharon, and their children lived in Stoughton, WI. He began a long career in Madison at Ohio Medical and retired after 30 years there.
Kenneth was known and loved by many for his happy go lucky attitude towards life. He was admired for his love of family, God, and country. He was an avid car and gun enthusiast, but most importantly he was the anchor in his family and shared his love of Jesus by how he lived his life.
Ken is survived by his 4 children: Shelley M. Myer of Lake Mills, Brett A. Olsen of Cambridge, Lori A. (Timothy) Everson of Janesville, and Jennifer G. (Larry) Lightning of Janesville; 23 grandchildren who meant the world to him: Bailey Olsen, Bridget Horton, Kayle Kaupanger, Dustin Myer, Desiree Everson, Faith Everson, Lizzy Everson, Jamea Everson, Jamel Everson, Johnel Everson, Janiyah Everson, Monte Everson, Harmony Everson, Alexis Marshall, Justice Lightning, Larry Lightning Jr., Acadia Lightning, Jaiden Lightning, Kelis Lightning, Isaiah Lightning, Taliyah Lightning, Ella Lightning, and Carter Lightning; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; siblings: Carol Monson and Roger Olsen.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at THE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with military honors at 4:00 p.m. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com