September 12, 1932 - March 14, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Kenneth F. Brandt, was born September 12, 1932 in Janesville to Frank F. and Nellie (Harnack) Brandt. He graduated from Orfordville High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army 1953-1955 in Germany, and worked at GMAD Janesville for 36 years, retiring in 1988. Member of UAW Local 95. He was married to Genevieve Palm on April 30, 1973 in Rockford, IL.
Survived by sister-in-law, Corky Peterson; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael K. Brandt; one sister, Dorothy Wunschel of Monroe, and wife, Genevieve.
Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton is assisting the family.