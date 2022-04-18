Kenneth E. "Ken" Osborn

Janesville, WI - Kenneth Earl Osborn died April 13, 2022 at home with his family by his side. Ken was born August 3, 1946 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Earl C Osborn and Jessie (Barker) Osborn. Ken graduated from Edgerton High School in 1964.
After working for 25 years in manufacturing and 17 years in distribution he decided in 2000 to open a computer repair shop "TechnoBytes" which evolved into complete Sales and Service. In later years he enjoyed tutoring for line workers through the Literacy Council. After that job was completed, he retired and spent the next years tutoring Senior Citizens at Fort Atkinson Senior Center. He was especially proud that he spoke English to the Seniors instead of "Computereze", which most younger tutors speak today.
He continued to fix computers as a hobby until most recently.
On May 9, 1970 Ken married Linda Jensen at First Baptist Church in Janesville, WI. They were planning a 50th anniversary open house and a trip in 2020 until Covid 19 put a stop to those plans so they celebrated quietly at home with just their family around.
Ken is survived by his wife, Linda and his daughters: Julie (Rod) Punzel of Janesville and Sandy (Ron Schweizer) Osborn of Clarendon Hills, IL. Granddaughters: Katrina (Nick) Gilbank of Port Washington, Sydney (Cameron) Letts of Janesville and Madelynn a student at Carthage College in Kenosha; step-sister Geraldine (Richard) Dallman of Janesville; Brothers-in-law: David (Deanna) Jensen and Peter (Denise) Jensen; all of Janesville and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Jessie Osborn and his step-mother Violet Osborn; his brother Donald Osborn; a step-brother Richard Schmeling and his father and mother-in-law Victor and Delores Jensen.
Services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home Austin Rd. Janesville with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM WI. Inurnment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
