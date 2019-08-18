July 16, 1931 - August 14, 2019

Clinton, WI -- Kenneth "Have a Good Forever" Byerley age 88 of Clinton died Wednesday August 14, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 16, 1931 to the late David and Elsie (Swarens) Byerley in Braceville, IL. Ken graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1949. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953. Ken married Florence Lundberg in 1956, and after her death he married Ruth Paynter in 1989. He worked as a master welder at the Beloit Corp., Fairbanks Morse and Chrysler until his retirement. Ken was a longtime member of River of Life UMC and served in many capacities at Church. He was also a lifetime member of the Clinton VFW and Clinton American Legion serving as the Chaplain. Ken and Ruth (Uncle Fudd and Rufus) founded the Stateline Clown Ministry. In 2015, he started Ken's Ministry, a Facebook based video ministry that reached people worldwide. From that ministry, he had a story published in Guidepost. Ken was an avid Packer, Badger and Clinton Cougar fan. He enjoyed making his many creations that he called "lawn art". In retirement, Ken relaxed at his place up north in Tomahawk. He proudly finished four 34.75 Birkebeiner races in 1990's. Ken will be remembered for his faith filled approach to life, laughter and unconditional love for his family.

He is survived by his children: Randy (Shari) Byerley, Jeff (Cindy) Byerley, Mary (Steve) Rogers, , Kathy (Phil) Warren, Kenneth "Skip" Byerley II, David (Nancy) Byerley, Peggy (David) Buckler, Karen (Steve) Knutsen; his step children: Chris Wesling, Lori (Pat Tallon) Kruizenga, Sandi (Brian "B.J.") Jacobs, Judy (Jack) Roberts, Steve (Maria) Paynter; as well as 49 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Betty Ann (Jim) Thompson; a brother, Karl (Hazel) Byerley and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; grandson; Jarrett Warren; sisters, Maxine Funk, Mary Lou Fardy; brothers, Robert, William & David; stepson, John Paynter; and his step daughter, Susan (Jim) Bates.

Ken's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the RIVER OF LIFE METHODIST CHURCH, 402 Church Street, Clinton with Rev. David Carlson officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Brian G. Mark Funeral Home , 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday at Church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Full Military Burial Rites will follow the service in the Church parking lot. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to River of Live, Stateline Clown Ministries, or Beloit Regional Hospice.