October 12, 1937 - November 11, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kenneth David Lein, age 84, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away on November 11, 2021, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Ken was born on October 12, 1937, in Janesville, Wisconsin to Obin and Gladys Lein. He lived most of his life in Janesville, graduating from Janesville Craig High School in 1955. He earned a bachelor's and master's degree in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. After graduation, he joined Loewi & Co., Inc. as a stockbroker. Just prior to the birth of his first daughter, he joined his father's business, Lein Oil & LP Gas, where he worked for the rest of his professional career with his father and other business partner, Richard Rudisill (Doris Lein).
Ken married his high school sweetheart, Karen Jensen, in 1960. Together they had three daughters: Kristin Lein (John) Wenger, Kaare Lein, and Karina (Michael) Hareid. After Karen's death in 1986, he met Marilyn Baum, his love for more than thirty years. With Marilyn, he was blessed with the addition of three more daughters: Kimberly (Michael) Adamany, Melissa Baum, and Tracy (Fidel) Sapien, from Marilyn's prior marriage to David Baum. Thereafter, he would proudly tell others he had six daughters and eleven grandchildren: Devin and Zoe (Kristin) Wegner, Anne and Grace (Karina) Hareid, Parker, Peyton, Paige and Peter (Kimberly) Emerson, Lukas (Melissa) Wieser, and Samuel and Meta (Tracy) Sapien.
Ken adored his daughters and grandchildren, and loved spending time with them. He was immensely proud of their various academic, sports and business achievements. Always a kid at heart, he was famous for telling stories and creating adventures.
Ken was an avid runner, sports enthusiast, and Wisconsin Badger fan. In his sixties, he ran his first half marathon. He was also a Civil War buff, an animal lover, and was prone to wanderlust. He loved to travel, especially car trips across the US and into Canada. Ken shared his love of travel with his family.
Ken was a lifelong Rotarian. He was an active participant in the development of Rotary Botanical Gardens. Following Marilyn's lead, he also spent countless hours volunteering at ECHO Inc. (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others), Meals on Wheels, Hospice, and Rotary Botanical Gardens.
Ken was preceded by his brother, Ronald, a Marine radio operator, who died in the Korean War at the age of 19, saving his company, for which he was awarded the purple heart. Ken treasured Ronald's metals, letters and newspaper clippings his entire life.
Ken will be remembered for his kind heart, playful sense of humor, intelligence, and positive outlook. He never missed an opportunity to break into song or give a toast. His family and friends will cherish his memory. Ken is preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Karen; life partner, Marilyn; brother, Ronald Strommen; sister, LaVonne Kemnitz; sister, Eldoris ("Ellie") Conway; and nephew, Phillip Kemnitz.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Janesville, Wisconsin located at 1800 East Racine Street. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Rotary Botanical Gardens or the Michael J. Fox's Foundation for Parkinson's Research. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.