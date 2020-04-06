April 26, 1931 - April 3, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Kenneth D. Fraser: 88, of Elkhorn, WI died Friday April 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 26, 1931 in Rochester, New York the son of the late Donald and Sophia (Wallace) Fraser. Ken joined the U.S. Air Force in January of 1950 and was stationed in Williams Bay, WI at the Radar Base on Hwy 67 until 1954. He was united in marriage to Nancy L. Jacobsen at St. John's Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, WI on November 1, 1952. Nancy died June 10, 2017, after 64 years of marriage. Ken worked for Standard Oil delivering bulk fuel oil from 1958 until 1976. Ken and Nancy owned and operated Fraser Medical Supply of Elkhorn from 1986 until their retirement in 1993. Ken served as president of the Elkhorn Light and Water Commission, served on the Hazel Ridge Cemetery Association for over 26 years and was a longtime member of the Elkhorn Lions Club.
Ken is survived by his son: Ronald (Karin) Fraser of Elkhorn, WI, two grandchildren: Travis (Maggie) Fraser of Wisconsin Dells, WI and Emily Fraser of Janesville, WI, Three great-grandchildren: Riley, Fletcher and Frankie and by his brother-in-law: Robert Jacobsen of Delavan, WI.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 64 years, Nancy and his son Brian. Private family funeral service will be held Friday April 10, 2020 at Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in the Town of Delavan, WI. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
"The Fraser family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the Caregivers who took such great care of Ken during his final journey of life. Especially, Angie, Roberta, Debbie, Mark, Jennifer and Angela."