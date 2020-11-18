July 14, 1925 - November 11, 2020
Milton, WI - Kenneth Charles Scholl passed away Wednesday November 11, 2020 peacefully at Milton Senior Living.
Kenneth was born on July 14, 1925 to Kenneth A. and Natalie (Webly) Scholl in Edgerton, Wisconsin. Prior to his high school graduation Kenneth was drafted into the United States Marine Corp. as a radio operator just after the attack on Pearl Harbor was announced. He was a proud Marine and received a Purple Heart. He married the love of his life Miriam J. Stevens on May 28, 1946 at Milton SDB Church.
He worked at General Motors for 32 years as Office Manager In the Material Dept. retiring in 1978.
Kenneth became an American Legion member after his discharge from service and continued to be for over 70+ years.
He enjoyed playing Euchre at the Legion Hall, and was a Ham Radio operator. He loved fishing and golfing and got 3 holes in one and loved spending time with his family.
Kenneth is survived by his 3 children Gary (Allie) Scholl, Gregory (Dawn) Scholl and Vicki Scholl. His Grandchildren Patricia, Brian, Shane, Andrea, Justin, Breann, Christopher, Brenda and Joshua and many Great-Grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Miriam and sister Betty Watts.
Services may be planned for a later date. In leu of flowers a Memorial in Kenneth's name may be sent to Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church in Milton.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Milton Senior Living for the wonderful care given to our father. The Albrecht Funeral & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.