Kenneth Carl Splinter

August 13, 1929 - July 30, 2022

Janesville, WI - Kenneth Carl Splinter, age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was born on August 13, 1929, in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of Carl and Laura (Utzig) Splinter. He attended Janesville Schools and graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to May of 1953, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, attaining the rank of Private First Class. On September 20, 1952, he married Elsie Hoel and she joined him in South Carolina during the remainder of his military service. Kenneth worked at General Motors for 42 years, until retiring in 1992. After retirement, he and Elsie spent their winters in Florida.

