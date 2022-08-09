Janesville, WI - Kenneth Carl Splinter, age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was born on August 13, 1929, in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of Carl and Laura (Utzig) Splinter. He attended Janesville Schools and graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to May of 1953, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, attaining the rank of Private First Class. On September 20, 1952, he married Elsie Hoel and she joined him in South Carolina during the remainder of his military service. Kenneth worked at General Motors for 42 years, until retiring in 1992. After retirement, he and Elsie spent their winters in Florida.
Kenneth was a member of First Baptist Church. His favorite bible verse was Proverbs 3:3-6, Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding and in all your ways submit to him and he will make your path straight.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Elsie; son, Larry (Kathy) Splinter of Janesville; daughter, Karen (Howie) Gagliano of South Carolina; grandson, Adam Splinter; granddaughter, Jessica Splinter; 3 great grandchildren: Emma, Eli, and Eleanor; sister, Phyllis (Don) Stoker of Footville; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Special thanks to the staff at Our House, Huntington Place and Mercy Hospital for their help and support.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Splinter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.