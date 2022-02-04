Janesville, WI - Kenneth C. McCumber, age 56, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville with his family at his bedside. He was born in Janesville on March 16, 1965; the son of Bert and Betty (Starks) McCumber. He worked as a fork life driver for Logistic Services Inc. for many years. Ken loved fast cars and fishing with his Dad. He affectionately took care of his parents through to their end-of-life transition as he always put the concerns of others above his own. Ken was a remarkably selfless person who loved his family dearly. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Ken is survived by his siblings: Peggy (Tom) Hanthorn, John (Diana) McCumber, Paul (Debbie) McCumber and Gloria (John) Rudolph; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Betty; and his sisters, Nancy and Sherry McCumber.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Ken's family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff members at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. "Your care for Ken was exceptional."
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth McCumber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.