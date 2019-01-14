May 20, 1938 - December 11, 2018
New Haven, IN -- Kenneth Burton Guernsey, age 80, of New Haven, IN, died on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born in Milton, WI on May 20, 1938, the son of Harley and Edna (Zimbrich) Guernsey. He graduated from Milton High School, and served in the U.S. Air Force as a B-52 mechanic. He was employed by General Motors in Janesville, WI, before working in textiles in Arkansas. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Traci; four children: Greg, Chris, Cathy, and David; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters: Barbara, Linda , Roberta; and brother, Edward.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in southeastern Wisconsin.
