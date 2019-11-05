July 25, 1925 - November 2, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Kenneth "Bud" Bellman, age 94, of Delavan, WI passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fairhaven in Whitewater. He was born on July 25, 1925 on the family farm in Richmond township, to Fred and Dorothy (Blanke) Bellman. Bud was united in marriage to Doris Johnson on March 18, 1950. Bud graduated from Whitewater High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from UW-Madison in 1948. After graduating from college, Bud returned home to the family farm where he farmed his entire career. He eventually sold the farm to his oldest daughter, Susan, but remained active on the farm up until a few years ago, helping Susan with the crops and beef cattle. Outside of farming, Bud enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing, card playing, and spending time with family and friends picnicking at the pond he built on his property. Bud was also an adventurous traveler and had taken trips throughout the U.S., including Alaska, and traveled outside of the country to Canada, Mexico, France, Sweden, Egypt and the U.A.E. Bud was a sports enthusiast, and followed the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers, rarely missing a game, and always knowing the latest sports scores and rankings. In his later years, Bud enjoyed spending time during the winter months with Doris at their home in sunny Parker, AZ, where he hiked the canyons, played shuffleboard, and took pride in growing orange and grapefruit trees on his property.

He is survived by Doris, his wife of 69 years; four daughters: Susan Bellman, Lynn Keiser (Rob), Paula Keith (Kevin), and Julie Bellman; eight grandchildren: Tera (Mike) Toonen, Bryan (Ashley) Keiser, Kristina (Nick) Coenen, Michael Borglin, Lauren Keith, Rachel Keith, Nina Anbouba and Grace Anbouba; and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard; and sister, Marion.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond Methodist Church or the Buckskin Fire Department (Parker, AZ). Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit delavanfuneralhome.com The family wishes to thank Fairhaven Senior Services and Hearthstone Memory Care in Whitewater for the loving and quality care they gave Bud over the last few years.