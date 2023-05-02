Kenneth Arthur Nelson

Orfordville/Janesville, WI - Kenneth A. Nelson, age 73, passed away at his home on Friday, April 28, 2023.
He was born in Monroe on October 9, 1949, the son of Ernest and Inez (Hesgard) Nelson.
Ken graduated from Parkview High School in 1967. He attended UW Ag Short Course in 1968. Ken married Peggy Martin on August 8, 1987 at the Orfordville Lutheran Church.
He farmed the family farm until 2006, but remained part of the operation most of his life and was simultaneously employed by Quality Grain, Scharine Group and Beloit Corp. Ken enjoyed traveling with trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Iceland, Canada, England and many trips up north.
He is survived by his brother: Roger (Peggy) Nelson; children: Jason (Krista) Converse, Lisa (Matt) Stackhouse, and Tara (Michael) Laschiava; Nephews: Steven (Shelli), Craig (Shannon) and Mark (Erin); 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy (Martin) Nelson; and son, Bob Chamberlin.
Funeral services will be held at Orfordville Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, with Pastor Tom Kreis officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church.
Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is assisting the family.