Kennard A. "Ken" Peters

March 6, 1952 - March 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Kennard A. Peters, age 70, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at UW Hospital, Madison, surrounded by his family. He was born in Janesville on March 6, 1952, the son of Walter and Ramona (Davies) Peters Sr. Ken was a 1970 graduate of Parker High School. He married Kathy J. (Broitzman) Utzig on August 8, 1988, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. He worked for Parker Pen from 1972 until it's closing in 1999. He later went to work for Precision Drawn Metals for 12 years until his retirement, but recently returned to work part time. Ken enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards (especially cribbage) with friends and family and having lunch with his sisters. He was also an avid Packer and NASCAR fan. He especially liked hunting and being with his close friend, Don Cook. Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.