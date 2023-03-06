Kennard A. "Ken" Peters

Janesville, WI - Kennard A. Peters, age 70, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at UW Hospital, Madison, surrounded by his family. He was born in Janesville on March 6, 1952, the son of Walter and Ramona (Davies) Peters Sr. Ken was a 1970 graduate of Parker High School. He married Kathy J. (Broitzman) Utzig on August 8, 1988, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. He worked for Parker Pen from 1972 until it's closing in 1999. He later went to work for Precision Drawn Metals for 12 years until his retirement, but recently returned to work part time. Ken enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards (especially cribbage) with friends and family and having lunch with his sisters. He was also an avid Packer and NASCAR fan. He especially liked hunting and being with his close friend, Don Cook. Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Kara (Nate) Schwichtenberg; 3 additional children: Troy (Davina) Utzig, Tracey (Jill) Utzig and Angie (Chad) Steube; 12 grandchildren: Kennadi, Chandra, Victoria, James, Brandon, Christopher, Kimberly, Alexander, Tabitha, Scotty, Briana and Cole; 9 great grandchildren; 5 siblings: twin brother, Leonard (Judy) Peters, Gary Peters, Peggy (Roland Nath) Jenson, Deb (Phillip) Vinje and Laurie (Steve) Ott; sister-in-law, Toni Peters; step-brother, Mark Saunders; step-sister, Ellen Forstrom; in-laws, Larry (Karen) Broitzman, Danny (Tracie) Broitzman and Judy (Lee) Getchell; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Geraldine Peters; daughter, Julie Peters; grandson, Brady; brother, Walter "Butch" Peters Jr.; step-brother, Ken Wright; step-sister, Sandra Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Kathy Peters; brother-in-law, Don Jenson; and best friend and hunting buddy, Don Cook.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
