Janesville, WI - Kendra F. Roehl, 51, passed away at St. Mary Hospital-Madison, on Thursday, November 11, 2021. She was born December 9, 1969, in Janesville to George 'Bill' W. Keeter and Charlotte 'Char' Dinger. Kendra graduated from high school and continued her education in college. She was in the banking industry for a number of years in a few different positions.
Kendra was a very family-oriented person who cherished her children. She enjoyed binging her favorite shows and going on a hike through the many WI State Parks.
Kendra is survived by her three children: Travis (Bekah) Roehl, Alicia (Joshua Parson) Roehl and Justin Roehl; her siblings: Kim (Dennis) Kindelsperger and Kraig (Deb) Keeter; nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Char.
Funeral service for Kendra will be 6:30 PM Monday, November 22, 2021, with Pastor Brad Urlaub at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be Monday from 4:30 PM to time of service. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
