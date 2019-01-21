July 3, 1925 - January 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kendall M. Corey, age 93, a longtime and well-known Janesville businessman, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 18, 2019. He was born in Harvard, IL, on July 3, 1925, the son of Orin and Elizabeth (Briggs) Corey. Ken served in the U.S. Marine Corps from July 1, 1943 to February 5, 1946. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame. He married Ardis Tiedt on April 14, 1950. In 1952, Ken purchased Dubes Jewelry Store in downtown Janesville and continued working there until his health failed a month ago. He was a long-time member of First Christian Church where his wife, Rev. Ardis Corey, served as pastor for a time. He also served on the board of the Janesville Day Care Center, and always had a keen interest in Janesville's downtown business community.

Surviving are his son, Robert F. (JoAnne) Corey; his daughter, Sherry (Dave) Schaller; three grandchildren: Brent (Kelly) Corey, Nick (Rachel) Schaller, Dustin Schaller; six great-grandchildren: Leah, Carigan, Cailsen, Whitney, Emilee, Carson; his nephew, Robert B. Corey; and his niece, Anne Corey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rev. Ardis Tiedt Corey, who passed away on July 14, 2015; an infant son, Jon Corey; his parents; and two brothers, Robert F. Corey and Dean G. Corey.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 24, 2019 at First Christian Church, 1909 Highland Avenue, Janesville. Pastor Kristel Clayville and Pastor Neil Deupree will officiate. The family will meet friends at the Church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Private burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to First Christian Church or St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. The Corey family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.