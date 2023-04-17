Kenda Heckmann

Janesville, WI - Kenda C. Heckmann, age 76 of Janesville, WI passed away at her home on April 11, 2023. She was born on December 23, 1946 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Verda (Emmons) Cline. She grew up in Forest Park, IL and graduated from Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields, IL. Later, Kenda graduated from Missouri Valley College with a bachelor's degree in education.
Kenda married Robert A. Heckmann on June 24, 1972. She taught in the Park Forest, IL school district until moving to Janesville. After moving here, she taught at Kindercare and later for 13 years at St. Patrick's School until retiring in 2013. Kenda was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was an avid reader.
Kenda is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Kiesa Heckmann, Heidi (Christopher) Kocha; grandchildren, Haidan and Katheryn Kocha and Kenda Barnhill-Heckmann; brother, Nelson (Vicki) Cline; sister, Carson (Timothy) Fixmer. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant brother, Christopher.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Wednesday, April 19th at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at a later date in Indiana near Kenda's parents. The Heckmann family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
