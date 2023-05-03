Clinton, WI - Ken David Waste, 40, of Clinton, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Ken was born on January 8, 1982, in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of David Allen and Wanda Edwina (Ditzler) Waste.
Ken was a quick-witted practical joker. He was an avid gamer and loving son, brother, uncle, soon to be great uncle, and friend.
Ken is survived by his mother, Wanda (Andris) Silis of Clinton, Wisconsin; sisters, Kristine Baker of Beloit, Wisconsin, Kimberly Waste of Clinton, Wisconsin, and Krystal (Brian) Meyer of Beloit, Wisconsin; nephews and nieces, Christopher Baker of White Lake, Wisconsin, Ryan Baker of Beloit, Wisconsin, Michael (Becky) Baker of Janesville, Wisconsin, Joseph Meyer of Oregon, Isaiah (Anna) Baker of Clinton, Wisconsin, Brianna Meyer of New Jersey, and Anna (Ben) Carnes of Beloit, Wisconsin; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, David Waste, along with his grandparents, and several uncles.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Herb Reffue Park, 404 High Street, Clinton, Wisconsin 53525. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be share at www.hansengravitt.com
