Janesville, WI - Kelly R. "Rowdy" Rademacher, 57, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at SSM St. Mary - Madison. He was born August 9, 1964 in Edgerton to John and Elvera (Erickson) Rademacher.
Kelly went to school in the Milton School District. He worked for Henry Fry Foundations for 20 years, then Pheasant Farm, Morrison's Salvage, a variety of other jobs, and Rinehart Targets.
Kelly loved the outdoors, which led to him hiking, kayaking, fishing, and landscaping his yard whenever possible. He had a great love for his family no matter what.
He is survived by his mother Elvera (Bob) Radloff; his daughter Alexandra Rademacher; son Aaron Rademacher; five granddaughters, one grandson; siblings: Dan (Chris) Rademacher, his twin Kevin (Terry) Rademacher, Diana (Jeff) Johnson, and Cindy Poteat; very special friend Anne Marie Galvan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father John; and brother Robert.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. A small prayer will conclude the afternoon at 3:00 PM.
The family would like to give a special thank everyone to St. Mary's Janesville along with St. Mary's Madison for his continued care during his brief illness. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Rademacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.