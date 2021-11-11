Kelly Lynn (Carney) Flynn

Lafayette, IN - Kelly Flynn, age 50, of Lafayette, IN (formerly of Janesville, WI) passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2021. She was born December 6, 1970 to John Carney and Cynthia Starks. Kelly graduated from Craig High school in Janesville in 1989. She eventually moved to Lafayette, IN where she met her husband, Wayne Flynn. She worked for many years as a dog groomer at Petsburgh Animal Clinic and most recently at Tiffany's Pet Salon. Kelly had an amazing passion for her job, and did it with so much pride. She had an amazing sense of humor and a heart of gold. Kelly will be dearly missed by her family and friends, as well as her clients.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Wayne; son, Michael; father, John (Sheila) Carney; sister, Sara (Cory) Lyle; sister, Michelle (Fransisco) Carney; sister, Heather Brecklin; brother, Chad (Ashley) Brecklin; nieces and nephews: Colton, Eden, Andrew, Breleigh, Dezla, Evie, and Amiley. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Starks; as well as her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Services will be held at a later date.
Services will be held at a later date.
