April 13, 1960 - November 20, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Kelly Lubis-Holden passed away at home with her family by her side on November 20, 2019. She was born in Elkhorn, WI, on April 13, 1960. Kelly was a life-long resident of Delavan, WI, and graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1978. Kelly married Leland Holden in Delavan on November 12, 1984. She was a longtime employee of the Village Supper Club. Later, she was employed by the Hooch Hut, and, until recently, the Delavan-Darien School District. Kelly enjoyed gardening, cooking, taking long walks with her dogs and adventures with family and friends. She made countless memories in Three Lakes, WI, during annual family vacations. Kelly was a remarkable and loving mother and grandmother.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Lee; her daughter, Lindsay (John) Neighbors; granddaughters, Grace and Ava; son, David Holden; father, Anthony Lubis; sisters, Kim (Gary) Jedlicka, Kristi Schramski; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Lubis; brother, Scott Lubis; and grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at the Village Supper Club in Delavan, WI, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Flowers can be delivered to the Village Supper Club on November 30. Memorial donations can be made in memory of Kelly to the Lakeland Animal Shelter and the Open Arms Free Clinic of Elkhorn, WI.