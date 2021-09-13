Evansville, WI - Kelly Jean Gray age 36 passed away Friday September 10, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison after a short illness. She was born on March 26, 1985 the daughter of Jeffrey Gray and Cynthia (Boley) Gray. Kelly enjoyed life doing all the things she loved. Singing, dancing, coloring, shopping, camping and sitting by the fire, four wheeling with family, and jumping on the trampoline were just a few. She was a scary movie buff and loved all kinds of movies. Dirty Dancing and Grease were her all time favorites. She loved her game shows, too. Price is Right & Wheel of Fortune always trying to pick the winner each time. She loved animals, spending time with family and especially making people laugh. She always had a smile on her face and a great sense of humor. She loved all her family very much. She will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her.
She is survived by her father, Jeffrey (Judy) Gray of Milton, Grandmother, Mildred (Dean) Tschudy of Mountian View MO., two sisters, Michelle (Adam) Staver of Janesville, Kari (Meliton Gutierrez) Gray of Stoughton, Uncle Rick (Annie) Boley of Springfield MO., two step sisters, Kimberly Woodard of Milton, Julie (Allen) Roth of Janesville, Step Grandmother, Charlene Boley of Evansville, nieces and nephews, Tyson, Adam, Camden & Brandon Staver, Anthony, Andy, Ariana, Diego & Karina Gutierrez.
She was preceded in death by her Mother Cynthia Gray. Grandfather, Harlan Boley & Uncle James Boley.
A private family service will be held and burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
