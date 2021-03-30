April 19, 1963 - March 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Kelly (Fulton) Kubly passed away on March 5, 2021. She was born in Janesville on April 19, 1963, graduating from Craig High School in 1981. Kelly was an avid bowler, and worked at Chrysler in Belvidere, IL, for many years.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Kubly; stepbrothers: Brad Morrison, Todd Fulton, Jason Stazio, Albert Stazio; stepsisters, Theresa Griffin, Karla Lauzon; stepmother, Darlene Fulton; many uncles and aunts. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Fulton; mother, Nancy Fiedler; and brother, Larry Fulton, Jr. A celebration will be held April 10 at 2 p.m. at Roxbury Church, Janesville