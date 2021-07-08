November 12, 1954 - June 20, 2021
linn Township, WI - Kelly D. Elliott. 66, of Linn Township, WI, died Sunday June 20, 2021 at Mercy Walworth Hospital.Kelly Dean Elliott was born November 12, 1954in Richland Center, WI the son of the late Keith and Athel (Dobson) Elliott.On November 7, 1997, in Springfield, WI, he was united in marriage to the former Debra Perepell.He owned and operated Four Seasons Pier Service for over 40 years.He was anavid trap shooter and loved being with his horses and his dog Ozzie.His greatest enjoyment was being on the lake with his pier service.
Kelly is survived by: his wife Deb, a sister Karen (Jon) Greene. He was preceded in death by sister Jaleen Linneck.
A gathering of friends will be held Monday July 12, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the main chapel of the derrick funeralhome.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Kelly's name to the American Cancer Society.
