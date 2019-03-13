August 28, 1981 - March 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Kelly A. Jones, age 37, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics after a lifelong struggle with Prader-Willi Syndrome. She was born in Janesville on August 28, 1981, the daughter of Thomas H. and Bonnie L. (Lalor) Jones.

Kelly will be forever missed by her parents; two brothers, Jamie Jones and Chris (Katie) Jones; beloved nieces and nephew: Anaka, Dryden, and Delaney Jones; aunts and uncles: Bill (Deb) Lalor, Mike (Vicki) Lalor, Pat Lalor, and Barb Preston; cousins: Chad (Gina) Lalor, Alex Lalor, Karissa (Scott) Andrews, Jessica (Chad) Slama, Amanda (Caleb) Beutin, Ross Lalor, Evan Lalor, Jeremie Preston, Erin (Chad) Borst; her unique orange dog, Kirby; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Bill and Pat Lalor, and Tom and Yvonne Jones.

As per Kelly's wishes, a family gathering will be held at a later date. There was nothing she liked better than a family party! Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Kelly, your struggle is over. You have touched the hearts of everyone who knew you. Your courage has inspired all of us.