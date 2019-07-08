December 15, 1965 - July 4, 2019

Milton, WI -- Kelli L. Bauer, 53 of Milton WI, lost her battle with A.L.S. on July 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Milton, WI on December 15,1965. The daughter of the late Warren (Punk) Spangler and the late Judy (Kennedy) Ullius. Kelli attended Milton High School, graduating in 1984. She married John Bauer on August 21, 1994. Together they have 2 children, Cody and Abigail. After high school Kelli moved to Kissimmee, Florida where she worked to open and manage 2 Olive Garden restaurants. She returned to Milton in 1989, and worked at Parker Pen until 1992. She received her C.N.A. license and went to work for Rock County, Milton Senior Living, and as a private C.N.A. caregiver for many local residents, until, she was diagnosed with the cruelest of diseases, A.L.S. in December of 2015. Kelli was a kind, loving, caring angel, who made all those around her feel special. She was always there to support her friends and family. Her humor, and wit, always brought smiles, fun, and laughter to all who knew her. Kelli enjoyed watching the Packers, going to Brewer games with her family, vacationing up north or to Las Vegas, and going to Bingo with her mother, and her grandma Kelly.

She is survived by her loving husband John; her 2 children Cody and Abigail further survived by her brothers, Steve (Marlene), Doug (Laura), Warren (Kim), Kevin, Rodney (Kathy) and half brother Ryan, and her many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and services will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the ALBRECHT FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION: 828 S. Janesville St Milton, WI (608) 868-2542 www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com. A celebration of her life will follow from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place: 715 Campus St Milton, WI. (608) 868-3500

The Bauer family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the U.W. Neurology Department and the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice Care for their help and assistance in making our Kelli's last days as comfortable as possible.