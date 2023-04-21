Kelley Sue (Lawrence) Marotta

JANESVILLE, WI - Kelley Sue Marotta, age 56 of Janesville, WI passed away on April 18, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center following a brief illness. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI on July 1, 1966, the daughter of John and Marian (Bruns) Lawrence. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Parker High School in 1984.
Kelley graduated from UW-Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in Education and received a master's degree in 1997. While attending UW-Whitewater, Kelley did practice teaching in the Whitewater School District and after receiving her bachelor's degree, she was hired by the district where she continued to teach for 31 years.
Kelley married Jeffrey R. Marotta on November 9, 2002. She was a member of Roxbury Church of Christ and Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 69. She was a former member of the Janesville Chapter of Job's Daughters.
Kelley enjoyed Christian Music and crocheting as well as volunteering for the Eastern Star and Job's Daughters.
Kelley is survived by her husband, Jeff Marotta; two daughters, Sarah and Grace Marotta, both at home; her mother, Marian "Sue" Lawrence; her brother, Michael (Cindy) Lawrence; two nieces, Autumn and Carly Lawrence; her mother-in-law, Linda McDonald; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kelley was preceded in death by her father, John Lawrence; step-mother, Barbara Lawrence; step-father, Gary Sandvig; father-in-law Richard Marotta, step father-in-law, Mark McDonald.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at ROXBURY CHURCH OF CHRIST, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville. Pastor Jon Grice will officiate. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH Thursday, April 27,2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday, April 28th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to be used for the education of Kelley's daughters.
The Marotta family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
