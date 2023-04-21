Kelley Sue (Lawrence) Marotta

July 1, 1966 - April 18, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - Kelley Sue Marotta, age 56 of Janesville, WI passed away on April 18, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center following a brief illness. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI on July 1, 1966, the daughter of John and Marian (Bruns) Lawrence. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Parker High School in 1984.