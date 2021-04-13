April 28, 1938 - April 10, 2021
Rockford, IL - Keith W. Swartwout, 82, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born April 28, 1938 in Janesville, WI to the late Seldon and Charlotte (Burian) Swartwout. After graduating from Janesville High School, Keith enlisted in the U.S. Navy and continued serving his country until he retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief.
Keith is survived by his children: Jeffery (Margaret) Swartwout and Debra Gage; three grandchildren: Brittney (Mike) Smith, Cole (Emily) Swartout and Ondreya Gage; great grandchildren: Logan, Austin, Colt, and Scarlett; siblings: Wayne (Sandi) Swartwout and Charlotte (John) Marx; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Victoria Swartwout; grandson Brock Swartwout; and siblings: Seldon, Lloyd, Dennis, Robin, and Darryl Swartwout.
A visitation for Keith will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4:30 to 5:30 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. At 5:30 PM, Keith will be accorded his Full Military Funeral Rites by the U.S. Navy and the VFW Kienow-Hilt Post 1621, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
We would like to give a special thanks to Teri, Kim and Nicki Bilodeau for all you did for our family.