Keith W. Stalker

Milton, WI - Keith A. Stalker passed away from a sudden illness at UW Hospital in Madison, WI on Saturday, April 22, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born on May 4, 1956 in Baraboo, WI; the son of Leslie and Myrtle (Manteufel) Stalker. He graduated from Milton High School in 1974. Keith served his 30+ year career as a math educator in both the Grafton and Janesville school districts, spending 22 years at Franklin Middle School. Keith was an active member of the Janesville First Congregational United Church of Christ. He also loved spending time coaching tennis and basketball, teaching drivers education, and most importantly being a loving father to his two children.
Keith married his best friend and partner, Bonnie (Anderson) Stalker on July 15, 1989. Keith adored and did everything for his children, Erin and Kelsey Stalker. In friendship, one of his good buddies, Bob Starks, gave him the gift of life, a kidney, on Feb 17, 2000, so Keith could continue his life's journey.
Between being a diehard Packer's and Wisconsin sports fan, to playing basketball, and being the best volleyball dad there was, Keith was as competitive as they come. He was also an avid hunter and amazing cook, especially with venison. He would do anything for anyone without wanting or expecting anything in return. He would drop whatever he was doing to help the ones he loved. He had no idea how wonderful he was. He just wandered around making the world a better place.
Inspiring, playful, compassionate - our Dad was all of these and more. He gave every bit of himself to his life partner, his children, his entire family, his friends, his students, and his community. His legacy lives on through his relationships; leaving all of us a little more inclined to be as good of a friend as he was. Sharing joy with his loved ones was his favorite way to spend his time, because he truly knew the value of a full life. We remember Keith as our favorite teacher, neighbor, coach, storyteller, father, drivers ed instructor, and best friend.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Bonnie; his children, Erin and Kelsey; son-in-law, Hayden Wilkinson; his siblings: Steve (Karen) Stalker of Homosassa, FL, Rick Stalker of Janesville, Marilyn Vindedahl of Las Vegas; family friends, John Vindedahl and Bob Starks; and many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, whom he loved endlessly. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lenore and Carol; and brothers, Arthur and Leonard "Lenny".
Special recognition and appreciation goes out to UW Hospital TLC team and UW Health Transplant Center. Memorials are preferred to the UW Health Transplant Research Center and/or become an organ donor.
A funeral service for Keith will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Janesville First Congregational UCC, 54 S Jackson St, Janesville, WI, with Rev. Dr. Tanya Sadagopan officiating. There will not be a visitation, but we ask that you attend his Celebration of Life following the service on May 2, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.,at The Junction Pub, in Milton, so we may reminisce and enjoy each other's stories. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
In honor of Keith's love for Wisconsin sports, the family requests you wear your favorite Wisconsin sports attire.
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Stalker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.