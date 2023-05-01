Keith W. Stalker

May 4, 1956 - April 22, 2023

Milton, WI - Keith A. Stalker passed away from a sudden illness at UW Hospital in Madison, WI on Saturday, April 22, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born on May 4, 1956 in Baraboo, WI; the son of Leslie and Myrtle (Manteufel) Stalker. He graduated from Milton High School in 1974. Keith served his 30+ year career as a math educator in both the Grafton and Janesville school districts, spending 22 years at Franklin Middle School. Keith was an active member of the Janesville First Congregational United Church of Christ. He also loved spending time coaching tennis and basketball, teaching drivers education, and most importantly being a loving father to his two children.

