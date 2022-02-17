Rutledge, TN - Keith O. Cook, age 75, formerly of Wisconsin passed away on February 12, 2022 in his home in Rutledge, TN after a valiant battle with gastric cancer. Keith was a decorated and proud veteran who served in the Vietnam war earning two purple hearts. After he served our country, he worked as a dedicated electrician in Janesville with Badger Electric for over 30 years. When Keith wasn't working he had a passion for fishing while spending time on the lake and being an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Keith was blessed by a large and loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadine; sons, Scott (Shawn) of Brodhead, Travis (Tiffany) of Janesville; and daughter, Sonya (Snodie) Hersh (Chris) of Las Vegas; four sisters: Cathy (Jeff) Gilbertson, Connie (Mike) Pederson, Marylin Hoffman and Cheryl (Russ) Warriner (Russ); a brother, Mike; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and Goddaughter, Stephanie (Pederson) Tresp (Matthew). He is preceded by death by four brothers; two sisters; a stepdaughter, Charlene Furseth; and his parents.
In honor of Keith's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
