Keith L. Bergeron

Janesville, WI - Keith Louis Bergeron, age 57, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly at home due to medical complications on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on September 20, 1964; the son of Kenneth Bergeron and Mary (Musselman) Bergeron-Howe. After graduating from Craig High School, Class of 1983, Keith went to work for Hufcor as a shipping clerk, retiring after 38 years. He never passed an opportunity to spend time with his grandkids, he was a loving and devoted grandfather. He was an avid Packer backer and often enjoyed going for a drive in his '72 Chevy Nova or taking a bicycle ride around the city. Keith's go to handyman expertise will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Jill (Brad) Niedermeier and Mike Bergeron; grandchildren, Blake and Carter Niedermeier; his father, Ken Bergeron; siblings: Ken (Jackie) Bergeron Jr., Michelle (Doug) Amend, Monique (Jacek) Chmielewska and Kevin (Marcee) Bergeron; and numerous extended family members and friends. Keith is preceded in death by his mother, Mary.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 in the Life Celebration Center at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
