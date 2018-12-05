Keith J. Kuper

March 15, 1953 - November 30, 2018

Delavan, WI -- Keith J. Kuper, age 65, of Delavan passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at his home. He was born on March 15, 1953 to Norbert and Stella (Gibbons) Kuper. Keith was an avid sports fan, especially the Packers and Cubs.

Keith is survived by two sisters, Mary Serruys, of Palm Coast, FL, and Betty Thompson, of Naples, FL; nieces and nephew: Chantelle Cipinko, Mike and Debbie Thompson; and two great nieces, Dani and Maddie Cipinko. Keith is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Norb; and brother-in-law, Leon Serruys.

A Celebration of Keith's Life will be held in Spring 2019. For more information, please contact the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

